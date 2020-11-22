Another Lockdown in Maharashtra? Here’s What Dy CM Ajit Pawar Said

With the number of coronavirus cases rising steadily in the state, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday, 22 November said that a decision on imposing lockdown in the worst-affected state will be taken following a review in the next seven to eight days, reported news agency ANI.

Addressing a meeting in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said that huge crowds were observed during Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi, giving all those who noticed the impression that coronavirus had died under the weight of the crowd.