Lok Sabha Secretariat to Resume Work From Monday
The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume work from Monday, 20 April after it was shut in the last week of March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an official order.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were shut on March 24 after both houses were adjourned sine die following the passage of the Finance Bill for 2020-21, bringing a premature end to the budget session of Parliament, which was slated to conclude on April 3.
Besides them, the other staff will work on a rotational basis.
The order further said while working, the secretariat staff will ensure that social distancing norms are observed.
File movement shall only be through electronic mode in e-office. The only exception could be urgent files for the consideration of the Lok Sabha speaker.
