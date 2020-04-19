Lok Sabha Secretariat to Resume Work From Monday

The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume work from Monday, 20 April after it was shut in the last week of March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an official order.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were shut on March 24 after both houses were adjourned sine die following the passage of the Finance Bill for 2020-21, bringing a premature end to the budget session of Parliament, which was slated to conclude on April 3.