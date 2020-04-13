Layoff Fears for Millions as Corona Brings Tourism to a Standstill

Bali described a job situation in flux, with some employees working from home (to handle cancelations, etc.), others asked to take their allotted leave, and those with no leave asked to go on leave without pay. Senior staff, he said, had been asked to take 30-40% pay cuts. While there were reports, he said, that blue-collar and contractual staff had been laid off at some travel firms, “actual retrenchment will only happen at the end of April if the lockdown is extended”.

As of April 12, 2020, at least six states--Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Telangana--had extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, the current lockdown extends the curbs imposed on Kashmir in August 2019, hitting the livelihoods of 144,500 Kashmiris employed in the tourism and handicrafts sector, as IndiaSpend had reported on January 28, 2020.