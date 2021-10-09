Kerala to Add 7k COVID Deaths to Official List Amid Allegations of Undercounting

Veena George said Kerala was the first in the country to set up COVID Death Assessment Committees as per the revised guidelines of the Centre and expedited proceedings to provide COVID death certificates to the family members of the victims hassle-free.

Kerala has previously come under criticism many times for excluding deaths of people who had co-morbidities from its tallies, despite COVID-19 being the main reason behind their death, and also for leaving out deaths of people who tested COVID-19 negative at the time of death.

A new information portal was also developed to help family members of those not included in the list of pandemic fatalities to register their names online, she said, while replying to a notice seeking an adjournment motion by the opposition Congress-led UDF members.

Those who are facing any difficulty in applying via the digital way can register at their nearest primary health centre also, she said.