Kejriwal to Meet Market Association; Govt Starts Door-to-Door Test

As coronavirus cases surge in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed some strict measures to curb the spread of the infection. Delhi on Wednesday recorded 7,486 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the city to over 5 lakh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 20 November stated that he will meet the representatives of market associations today to seek their cooperation to ensure appropriate COVID behaviour at market places.

“Market associations can play a very important role,” Kejriwal tweeted.