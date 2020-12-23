Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew From 10pm To 6am Till 2 January

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, 23 December, imposed a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in the state, starting on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported, quoting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The curfew will remain in place till 2 January, the CM said.

During this period, no vehicular movement will be allowed, apart from essential services, according to The News Minute. CM Yediyurappa said that the decision was taken due to the new COVID-19 strain, post consultation with the Union government and the Technical Advisory Committee.

Guidelines for the night curfew will reportedly be released later on Wednesday.