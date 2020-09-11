India Had 64 Lakh COVID-19 Infections by May: ICMR Sero Survey

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, 10 September, published the results of part two of the first national population-based sero survey to check the transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

The findings of the survey, conducted between 11 May and 4 June in 21 states, indicated that 0.73 percent of adults in India were exposed to COVID-19 infection, amounting to 6.4 million infections in total by early May.

"The findings of the sero survey indicated a low prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population in India in early May 2020. As most of the population remains susceptible to infection, our public health strategy needs to plan for an inevitable increase in transmission," the sero-survey revealed.

A total of 30,283 households were visited and 28,000 individuals were enrolled in the survey, who were tested for IgG antibodies.