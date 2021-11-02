India Reports 10,423 Fresh COVID Cases in the Past 24 Hours, Lowest in 259 Days

India on Tuesday, 2 November, reported 10,423 fresh COVID cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,42,96,237. According to the data put out by the Union Health Ministry, this is the country's lowest single day rise of coronavirus cases in the past 259 days.

A total of 443 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,58,880.

As many as 15,021 COVID patients recovered during this period, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,36,83,581. The country's recovery rate is 98.21 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

Active cases currently stand at 1,53,776, which is the lowest in past 250 days.

India has so far vaccinated 106.85 crore people under its nationwide vaccination drive.