With 46,964 New Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 81 Lakh
The ministry data stated that with 470 new deaths on Saturday, India’s COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 1,22,111.
According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 81,84,083 on Sunday, 1 November, with a single-day spike of 46,964 cases.
The ministry data also stated that with 470 new deaths on Saturday, the death toll has mounted to 1,22,111.
The total number of active cases and cured cases are 5,70,458 and 74,91,513 respectively.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.