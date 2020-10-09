How Many Ministers Use AYUSH, Yoga for COVID? IMA Asks Dr Vardhan

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Thursday, 8 October, shared a press release, asking Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan “what Is stopping him from handing over COVID care and control to AYUSH ministry?”

In a strongly worded press-release, the IMA has demanded answers to five questions from the Union Health Minister, on a document released by him prescribing protocol of prevention and treatment of asymptomatic as well as mild cases of COVID-19 based on AYUSH and yoga.

IMA further asked Dr Vardhan how many of his ministerial colleagues have so far made the “informed choice” of getting treated under the AYUSH and yoga protocols prescribed by him.