Guwahati Mosque Declared COVID-19 Hotspot After 3 Positive Cases

On 10 April, the Assam government declared a mosque in Guwahati as a COVID-19 hotspot, reported NDTV.

After three people who spent a night at Athgaon Kabristan Masjid in Guwahati on 12 March tested positive for COVID-19, the mosque has been declared a ‘containment zone’, said Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a media briefing on Friday, according to an EastMojo report.

The mosque will be sealed off for 14 days, and no person will be allowed to enter or exit the premises.