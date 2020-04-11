Guwahati Mosque Declared COVID-19 Hotspot After 3 Positive Cases
On 10 April, the Assam government declared a mosque in Guwahati as a COVID-19 hotspot, reported NDTV.
After three people who spent a night at Athgaon Kabristan Masjid in Guwahati on 12 March tested positive for COVID-19, the mosque has been declared a ‘containment zone’, said Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a media briefing on Friday, according to an EastMojo report.
The mosque will be sealed off for 14 days, and no person will be allowed to enter or exit the premises.
It was found that a meeting held there on 12 March included 8 people who had also attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
The meeting was attended by nearly 100 people and three of them have tested positive for coronavirus so far. Two out of the three who have tested positive had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, according to EastMojo.
