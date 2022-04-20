Gurugram Issues New Advisory for Schools Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases

The health department of Gurugram on Tuesday, 19 April, issued an advisory for schools in view of the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

The advisory urges adherence to physical distancing, wearing of masks, and thermal scanning.

"We are again witnessing a surge in COVID cases in April. Daily, we are reporting nearly 200 cases. On Monday, the district reported 198 cases. The positivity rate is also up from 1.62 percent in March to 5.97 percent on Monday. Nearly 15 percent of cases are being reported in children on a daily basis. So, surveillance in schools is of utmost importance to us," the advisory said.