‘Govt Doesn’t Have Exact Data on COVID-19 Cases in India’: Sibal

In an exclusive chat with The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Congress MP and former HRD minister Kapil Sibal speaks on exams, admissions, online classes, and government's role amid COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Sibal said that the government doesn’t have exact data on the COVID-19 cases in India and so, it is not possible to conclude whether the nationwide lockdown has helped reduce the total number of cases or not.