Goa Oxygen Crisis: Over 74 COVID Patients Die in 4 Days

An oxygen crisis in Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the state’s largest COVID facility, has led to the death of over 74 patients in a span of four days, due to daily disruptions in oxygen supply.

Just two days after 26 patients lost their lives at GMCH, between 2 am and 6 am, the state government on Thursday, 13 May, told the Bombay High Court in Goa that 15 more patients died on Thursday morning between 2 am and 6 am. On Friday, the bench was informed of 13 more deaths from the same hospital.

However, the Pramod Sawant government and the hospital both told the court that all the deaths could not be attributed to the disruption in oxygen supply.