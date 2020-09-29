Why ‘Flights to Nowhere’ May Work for Australia, But Not India

When Australia’s Qantas Airways announced “flights to nowhere” earlier in September, there was palpable excitement on social media. These flights would take passengers “sightseeing”, essentially to nowhere – meaning, flights would take off and land in the same airport. The announcement was made amid ban on international flights and severe border restrictions on inter-state air travel within Australia.

On 19 September, when the tickets for “flights to nowhere” opened, they were sold out within 10 minutes – making it the “fastest selling flight” in the history of the airlines.