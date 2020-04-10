Which COVID-19 Hotspots Are Sealed? What is Allowed in a Hotspot?

In less than 24 hours, 104 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh and 20 hotspots in Delhi were fully sealed to mitigate the transmission of the COVID-19 outbreak in India. These hotspots include Delhi’s Bengali Market area, 22 hotspots in Agra, 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad and 12 hotspots in Kanpur, among others.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered sealing of three major cities – Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal.