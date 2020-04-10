Which COVID-19 Hotspots Are Sealed? What is Allowed in a Hotspot?
In less than 24 hours, 104 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh and 20 hotspots in Delhi were fully sealed to mitigate the transmission of the COVID-19 outbreak in India. These hotspots include Delhi’s Bengali Market area, 22 hotspots in Agra, 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad and 12 hotspots in Kanpur, among others.
In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered sealing of three major cities – Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal.
If you're living in these hotspots, what does it mean for you? Here are some answers for such FAQs.
I live in a locality which has been declared as a hotspot. What do I need to know?
Here are the things you need to keep in mind if you live in a hotspot region, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari. Similar rules apply in hotspots in Delhi – including a directive to not venture outside without a mask.
- In all hotspots, there will be 100 percent home delivery of essential items. This means groceries and vegetables.
- No one apart from health department officials and those delivering these essential items will be allowed to step out.
- Strict patrolling will take place.
- Homes will be scanned and sanitised in these hotspots.
- Curfew passes which have been distributed will be reviewed. If found that these are not being used for delivery of essential services, they will be revoked.
- Masks have been made compulsory to wear when outside.
There are also some rules for things you cannot do if you live in a hotspot or a sealed locality.
- You can’t leave the locality, as all the entry and exit points are sealed and barricaded.
- You can’t visit banks or ATMs.
- Assembling in groups inside the sealed locality is also not allowed.
I live in Delhi. Which hotspots have been sealed?
- Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
- Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L-1 Sangam Vihar
- Shahjahanabad society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
- Dinpur Village
- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
- Nizamuddin West (G and D Blocks)
- B Block, Jhangirpuri
- H No 141 to H No 180, Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
- Mansara Apartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
- Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H No 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi
- Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
- Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
- Mayurdhwaj Apartments , IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
- Gali No 4, from H No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H N. J - 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
- Gali No 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
- Gali No 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod NagarDelhi 110092.
- J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden
- G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
- F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
- Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
Which cities in Uttar Pradesh have so far been identified as hotspots?
The cities and number of hotspots sealed in Uttar Pradesh include:
- Agra: 22 hotspots
- Ghaziabad: 13 hotspots
- Gautam Buddh Nagar: 12 hotspots
- Kanpur: 12 hotspots
- Meerut: 7 hotspots
- Varanasi: 4 hotspots
- Saharanpur: 4 hotspots
- Maharajganj: 4 hotspots
- Shamli: 3 hotspots
- Bulandshahr: 3 hotspots
- Basti: 3 hotspots
- Firozabad: 3 hotspots
- Bareilly: 1 hotspot
- Sitapur: 1 hotspot
- Lucknow: 8 major, and 4 minor hotspots
I live in Gurugram. Which hotspots have been sealed?
- Raipur village in Sohna
- Sector 9
- Nirvana Country in Sector 50
- Palam Vihar
- Emar Palm Gardens in Sector 83
- Laburnum society in Sushant Lok 1
- Sector 39
- Fazlipur Jharsa
- Ward No 11 in Pataudi
I live in Mumbai. Which are the containment zones which have been identified?
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has identified 381 COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai. These include Dharavi, localities in Bhandup, Mulund, Powai, Ghatkopar among others. You can read the ward-wise list of containment zones, published by BMC here.
