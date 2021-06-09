FAQ: What Are Vaccine Passports? Why is India Opposing Them?

With less than 4 percent of the population fully vaccinated, India firmly opposed the adoption of COVID-19 vaccine passports at the G7 meeting of health ministers on 5 June, stating that the initiative could prove to be “hugely discriminatory.”

This comes at a time when several countries are considering reopening their borders, in light of receding COVID-19 cases in their areas.

What are vaccine passports? Why is India against the idea? Here’s all you need to know.