Review Relaxation of Curbs: Uttarakhand HC to Govt Amid Tourist Influx

As scores of tourists make their way to hill stations after the ebbing of the second wave of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday, 7 July, instructed the state government to control tourist inflow and reassess its decision to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

While hearing a bunch of petitions related to COVID management in the state, a bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma raised concerns about the influx of tourists over the previous two weekends.

Concerned that the tourists may lead to the spread of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in the state, the court observed that as many as 25,000 tourists who had visited Nainital city were found to be violating COVID-19 norms, Bar & Bench reported.