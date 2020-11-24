Oxford COVID Vaccine in India: Here’s All You Need to Know

The Phase 3 clinical trials of Covishield are ongoing across India on 1,600 participants. Interim findings in large trials in the UK and Brazil for the vaccine showed 70.4 percent efficacy. This data was achieved from combining two dose regimes.

In one dosing regimen where half a dose was given to the individuals followed by a full dose at least one month apart, the efficacy of the vaccine turned out to be 90 percent. In another regimen where two full doses of vaccine were given to the individual a month apart, the efficacy was 62 percent.

While the Oxford vaccine recorded a lower protection percentage compared to Pfizer and Moderna, which have 95 percent efficacy, Covishield wins over the other two when it comes to pricing and logistics.