FAQ: What Should I Know About Lockdown 2.0?

The lockdown, which was earlier supposed to end on 14 April, has now been extended by another 18 days till 3 May.

Although most of the dos and don’ts of this period will remain the same, Modi said, “Strict lockdown will be followed till 20 April and all regions will be monitored closely to check whether rules are being followed.”

In other words, people are urged to follow social distancing more strictly and step out of their homes only if necessary. And local bodies will ensure the implementation on ground.