FAQ: What Should I Know About Lockdown 2.0?
As was widely anticipated, the 21-day lockdown has now been extended. In an address to the nation on the morning of Tuesday, 14 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the lockdown will continue for at least three more weeks – till 3 May – to further curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. What’s different now?
Read on.
What do I need to know about the lockdown extension?
The lockdown, which was earlier supposed to end on 14 April, has now been extended by another 18 days till 3 May.
Although most of the dos and don’ts of this period will remain the same, Modi said, “Strict lockdown will be followed till 20 April and all regions will be monitored closely to check whether rules are being followed.”
In other words, people are urged to follow social distancing more strictly and step out of their homes only if necessary. And local bodies will ensure the implementation on ground.
What will be different after 20 April?
Modi, in his address, said that “strict lockdown” will be followed till 20 April, post which relaxation of norms may be allowed after evaluation. This will be done after analysing the spread of coronavirus, especially in hotspots.
More details on what steps will be taken to open up the economy in phases are expected soon. Modi said that an extensive set of guidelines will be issued by the Centre on Wednesday, 15 April. Watch this space for updates on this.
What happens to train/air travel?
Both train and air travel remains suspended till 3 May. Soon after Modi’s address, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that all domestic and international airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11:59 pm on 3 May.
Similarly, the Indian Railways too, announced that all train services will remain suspended till 24:00 hrs of 3 May.
What are the seven counts on which Modi sought people’s support?
- Taking care of the elderly and those who already have a history of health issues.
- Following lockdown and social distancing strictly as well as using homemade face masks mandatorily.
- Following the AYUSH ministry's advisory in order to increase immunity.
- Downloading the Aarogya Setu mobile app and encouraging others to do so.
- Helping the poor as much as possible, especially with food.
- Not laying-off employees during the lockdown period.
- Supporting the “COVID-19 warriors" on the frontlines, including doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and police personnel.
