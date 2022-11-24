FAQ | Airbus Beluga Lands in Mumbai: What You Need to Know About the Aircraft

The world’s largest aircraft, the Airbus Beluga, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai late on Tuesday, 23 November.

Hailed as a super transporter, Airbus A300-600ST is one the latest cargo planes, a commercial service provided by the European company Airbus. The airbus instantly became an object of curiosity due to its sheer shape and size.