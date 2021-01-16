50 Passwords You Should NOT Use and Other Tips on Keeping it Safe

Passwords have become a vital part of our lives. You need passwords for pretty much everything – whether it’s your email, your bank account, online shopping, or anything else with your confidential information.

And so, if passwords get into the wrong hands, it could be disastrous. Unfortunately, most of us tend to use weaker passwords – or even same passwords for all the different accounts – making us vulnerable to cyber attacks.

In a bid to create awareness, NordPass Publishers recently revealed the 50 most vulnerable passwords of 2021. In other words, those passwords that can be easily hacked. If your password is listed below, it’s high time you change it. Read on for some useful tips on strengthening your security.