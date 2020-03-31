FAQ: Can I Go Out For a Walk During a Lockdown? How do I Exercise?

If you're craving some fresh air, you can walk in your balcony or the terrace. Otherwise, there are always some fun ways to work out at home.

Like the one Aruna Ramesh Balaji recommends. A freelance writer and fitness instructor by profession, her workout routine is unusual. Apart from the usual jumping jacks and lateral shuffles, she recommends using blankets at home and your building stairs to do a comprehensive work out. Here’s how. (Remember to warm up!)

Duvet battle ropes: Go to the foot of your bed, with your feet apart. Just a little more than your shoulder-width. Bend your knees. And keeping your head, neck and spine straight, grab a corner of your blanket in each hand. And then, pump your arms alternating them in swift up and down motions for at least a minute. Like this.