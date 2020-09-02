FAQ: EMI Moratorium Ends – What Options Do Borrowers Have?

The moratorium period announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 1 March, in the wake of financial constraints owing to COVID-19 pandemic, came to an end on 31 August.

Remember, the EMI moratorium is a deferment of loan payment and not a waiver. The option to defer EMIs was given to both personal and commercial borrowers.

However, this has come to an end after six months – unless the RBI or Supreme Court, which is hearing a related plea alters the end date.

So, in this scenario, what options do borrowers have? Here’s all you need to know.