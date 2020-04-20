FAQ: Is Lockdown Relaxed In My State? What Rules Apply From Today?
With revised guidelines coming to effect and ‘select activities’ being allowed from Monday, 20 April, what will be the new lockdown rules that apply to your state. However, some states have taken a call against ‘relaxation’ of the lockdown.
Here’s all you need to know about lockdown rules from 20 April. Read on.
What is different from 20 April?
The nationwide lockdown will continue till 3 May. And starting 20 April, select few activities will be allowed. However, the exemptions will be operationalised by the state government and district administration based on strict compliance of existing guidelines of social distancing.
Which are the states that have decided against lockdown ‘relaxation’?
Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana have decided against relaxing lockdown rules.
In a press conference on 19 April, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that restrictions will not be lifted till 3 May. He also added that 79 containment zones have been identified in the national capital and no person will be allowed to enter or exit these areas.
In Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh too, said that restrictions will remain in place till 3 May. However, farmers in the state will be allowed to carry on with their activities, including procuring wheat.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared his decision to extend the ongoing statewide lockdown till 7 May, four days more than the central government's standing instructions.
The Karnataka government said that lockdown without restrictions will remain till 21 April midnight. Decision to extend state lockdown till 7 May will be taken today.
What relaxations are allowed in Maharashtra – state with highest COVID-19 cases?
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 19 April, said industries in green zones and orange coronavirus zones will get permission to resume operations in a restricted manner.
Industries which are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state.
The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported. The chief minister also said that except for movement of essential services, all the district borders would remained sealed.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a fresh set of directives as per which it will allow from Monday certain public works during the lockdown, including filling of potholes and laying of water supply lines.
What are the ‘select activities’ allowed by Kerala government?
The Union Home Ministry has taken strong objection to the Kerala government's decision to allow opening of certain ‘additional activities.’
Such activities allowed by the state includes opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities and towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four wheeler and pillion riding on scooters.
However, there will be no relaxation in 88 hotspots identified by the states.
What about Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh?
Putting the onus on district magistrates to give certain exemptions during the lockdown from 20 April, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said they should take a decision and inform the state government in this regard. The Lucknow district administration and the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration stated that there will no relaxations till 3 May.
In Madhya Pradesh, select economic activities like opening of some industries and agricultural activities will begin in all districts except Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain.
In Gujarat, around 1000-odd industrial units are expected to start functioning from 20 April – a majority of these belonging to MSME sector, relying on local workforce to run their operations.
(With inputs from PTI. This copy will be updated with information from other states.)
