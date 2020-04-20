FAQ: Is Lockdown Relaxed In My State? What Rules Apply From Today?

Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana have decided against relaxing lockdown rules.

In a press conference on 19 April, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that restrictions will not be lifted till 3 May. He also added that 79 containment zones have been identified in the national capital and no person will be allowed to enter or exit these areas.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh too, said that restrictions will remain in place till 3 May. However, farmers in the state will be allowed to carry on with their activities, including procuring wheat.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared his decision to extend the ongoing statewide lockdown till 7 May, four days more than the central government's standing instructions.

The Karnataka government said that lockdown without restrictions will remain till 21 April midnight. Decision to extend state lockdown till 7 May will be taken today.