Bihar Polls: Timing, Campaigning & All That’s Changed Amid COVID  

Bihar Assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during the prevailing COVID-19 situation, said Election Commission Chief Sunil Arora, on Friday, 25 September, announcing the schedule for the same.

The polls will be held amid new security protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

So, what’s different about the Bihar Assembly elections? What are the physical distancing protocols? Here’s all you need to know.