UK to Netherlands: What Are The COVID-19 Rules Amid Omicron Surge
As the holiday season approaches, how different countries have tightened their restrictions, amid Omicron rise.
One month after Omicron variant was first identified in Botswana, the surge in COVID-19 cases across different countries has lead to the imposition of fresh curbs – especially in Europe.
As the holiday season approaches, here's how different countries have tightened their restrictions.
United Kingdom:
The United Kingdom, which is one of the worst hit regions by the Omicron variant, is likely to introduce a two-week lockdown plan, to be exercised after Christmas, reported The Metro.
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid declined to rule out stronger restrictions prior to Christmas after the country's top health advisers urged greater limits to contain infections.
"It's time to be more cautious: we know this thing is spreading more rapidly," Javid told BBC News on 19 December. Watch out this space for more information.
The Netherlands:
In view of the alarming spike of more than 15,000 daily COVID-19 infections in the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has declared a country-wide lockdown from 19 December to 14 January 2022.
All the shops, restaurants, cinema, bars, tourist places, except for the essential ones, shall remain closed over the period.
The Netherlands further pronounced that only two guests are allowed for a house visit during the period, except for Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Years, when four guests will be allowed.
Germany and France:
Both Germany and France have now banned entry of travellers from the United Kingdom.
Germany has offered some relaxations for its nationals, who can enter the country after returning from the UK.
However, they shall need to be in quarantine for two weeks, irrespective of their vaccination status and shall than have to produce a negative COVID-19 test certificate.
Spain and Austria:
While the COVID situation worsens in Spain, reaching to a “very high risk” level, no announcements have yet been made for a lockdown.
On the other hand, Austria, which was one of the first European countries to impose a lockdown during late November, is now loosing its restrictions for Christmas.
The US:
US Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci, has said that the people of America are free to meet with their family during Christmas. However, it is advisable to wear masks at all times and mix with only vaccinated people or those who have tested negative for COVID-19 recently.
China:
Amid threats of COVID-19, China has tightened its travel guidelines and is again to implement its “zero-Covid” policy, reported CNN.
According to this policy, the people in “high-risk” districts of China are strictly restricted to travel. Those working in transport sector and office duty, shall have to obtain a special permit and produce a negative COVID-19 test report, taken no more than 48 hours prior.
However, these guidelines are relaxed for those residing in “low-risk” districts of China. They are advised to refrain from travelling during the holidays and are to produce a negative COVID-19 test report, taken within 48 hours, if they wish to leave the city.
