FAQ | Akasa Air to Launch in June: Which Routes Will It Operate on?
Akasa Air – the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airlines, is all set to being commercial operation from June this year, the company's CEO Vinay Dube announced.
"We hope to launch our first commercial flight in the month of June. We are working very closely with Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) to get our licensing done," he said.
Which routes will the airlines operate? Here's what we know till now.
Who owns Akasa Air?
The airline has made headlines for being associated with ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. However, it has been co-promoted by former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and ex-CEO of IndiGo Aditya Ghosh.
Jhunjhunwala has invested Rs 247.5 crore in the airline, reported Business Standard.
According media reports, Madhav Bhatkuly, the founder of investment fund New Horizon, has also invested in the new airline.
How many flights will be operating?
The airlines is likely to have 18 aircrafts on ground, and is likely to launch 12 to 14 over the next five years. In the next five years, the airlines plans to have 72 aircrafts.
Which routes will the airlines operate?
Services will first begin from metros to tier II and III cities.
There will, however, be a few flights from metros to metros as well.
Will Air Akasa fly international flights?
According to Dube, there are plans to start overseas flights from 2023 – once the airlines owns 20 planes in its fleet.
Which aircraft will the airlines fly?
According to media reports, the airlines is in talks with Boeing and Airbus for their aircraft.
