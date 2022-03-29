FAQ | Akasa Air to Launch in June: Which Routes Will It Operate on?

Akasa Air – the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airlines, is all set to being commercial operation from June this year, the company's CEO Vinay Dube announced.

"We hope to launch our first commercial flight in the month of June. We are working very closely with Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) to get our licensing done," he said.

Which routes will the airlines operate? Here's what we know till now.