Reinfection of COVID Possible, Immunity Not Guaranteed: Study

It is possible to contract coronavirus more than once according to a research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal on Tuesday, 13 October.

The study showed that the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection was recorded in the United States, which is the worst hit by the pandemic in the world with 7,830,000 coronavirus cases and 2,15,000 deaths.

Mark Pandori, for the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory and lead study author, said the possibility of reinfections could have implications for COVID-19 immunity, reported news agency AFP. It is still unclear how long COVID-19 antibodies last, the report noted.

However, researchers said that reinfection is rare and there have been only a few such cases of the millions of coronavirus cases in the world.

It is also important to note that since many persons can be asymptomatic, it cannot be known for sure if a coronavirus case is the first or second infection.