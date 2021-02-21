COVID Guidelines to Be Strictly Implemented: Odisha Govt to Admin

Concerned authorities of government and private offices/institutions including educational institutions shall be responsible for due compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols in their respective establishments, the letter said.

Large congregations must be avoided and wherever permission has been granted for marriages, other social and religious functions, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and any other gathering and congregations, compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols and crowd size shall be strictly monitored.

Under no circumstances, persons more than the number permitted shall be entertained in all such gatherings, the SRC said.

Strong penal action shall be taken against the persons violating the COVID-19 guidelines. Shops and other commercial establishments found violating such norms may be sealed and action as per law will be taken.