EC Defers Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha and 8 Assembly Seats Due to COVID

The poll body had also filed a plea asking the SC to refrain the media from reporting on oral observations of the courts.

However, the apex court on 3 May, called it a ‘far-fetched’ plea and said that the media is a powerful watchdog in a democracy and cannot be stopped from reporting on discussions in higher courts.

EC was also criticised for the massive eight-phase elections in Bengal, which despite requests from the Trinamool Congress to club the last three phases, rolled on as the daily COVID cases across the country climbed to more than 3 lakh people.