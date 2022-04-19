Delhi's COVID-19 Cases Climb by Over 200% in the Past Week, Data Shows

“We are keeping a close eye on rising coronavirus cases. Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. Nothing to worry about as of now,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, reacting to the rise in the cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain also reiterated the same on Monday: "Though number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Delhi, it is not an alarming situation as rate of hospitalisation is low."

A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in view of the swelling caseload. It is expected that the meeting, which will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, will deliberate on COVID-appropriate curbs such as mandating the wearing of masks in the national capital.

A fine for not wearing a mask in public places in Delhi was scrapped by the DDMA on 1 April.