While announcing new guidelines to be followed by people in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 3 May said that “Delhi is ready to re-open” as the lockdown is hampering the economy.Expressing his concern over the categorisation of Delhi under Red Zone, Kejriwal said that Delhi is prepared to ease the lockdown in areas other than the containment zones.“Delhi is ready to re-open now. We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as its hampering the economy. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will government function?”Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of DelhiAs India enters the third phase of nationwide COVID lockdown, Kejriwal said that self-employed people, like technicians, plumbers, electricians and household helps, will be allowed to begin work. In addition to these, offices will continue to work at 33 percent attendance and manufacturing unites involved in the making of essential goods will be allowed to operate.Only allowing private vehicles to ply, Kejriwal said that Four-wheelers can carry two people and a driver and only one person will be allowed on a two-wheeler.The Delhi governments has also allowed weddings with attendance of 50 people or less and funerals with 20.Delhi has till date reported 4,122 cases of coronavirus which includes 1256 recoveries and 64 deaths. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)