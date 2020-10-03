Deciphering 1 Lakh COVID-19 Deaths with Dr K Srinath Reddy

On the question of whether we need to look at 100,000 deaths as a figure to judge India's response or examine the deaths per million population, which is at 70, Dr Reddy says both are important factors. Domestically, 100,000 deaths are a huge number in terms of losses, but when we look at international comparisons, when we are told we are second in ranking in terms of total cases, and we are moving up in terms of deaths, absolute numbers do not matter in terms of international comparisons.

"Just as in the economy, it is not enough to compare countries in terms of GDP but you have to look at per capita GDP, similarly you have to adjust the numbers to population size," Dr Reddy adds. Compared to India, deaths per million in some countries in Europe are 10 times higher. He adds though that there is no place for complacency.