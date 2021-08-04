COVID Vaccine | Stop Booster Shot: WHO, as Gap in Inoculation Rate Widens

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September, reported Reuters, citing WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, 4 August.

As per Reuters, the purpose of the move is to ensure that at least 10% of the population of every country is vaccinated, WHO the Director-Genera said.

This call to stop COVID-19 vaccine boosters comes as the gap between inoculation rates in wealthy and poor countries widens.