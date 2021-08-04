COVID Vaccine | Stop Booster Shot: WHO, as Gap in Inoculation Rate Widens
We can't accept countries that have already used most of the global vaccine supply using even more of it: WHO head.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September, reported Reuters, citing WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, 4 August.
As per Reuters, the purpose of the move is to ensure that at least 10% of the population of every country is vaccinated, WHO the Director-Genera said.
This call to stop COVID-19 vaccine boosters comes as the gap between inoculation rates in wealthy and poor countries widens.
"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it."Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
American health regulators are reportedly still assessing the need for a booster dose.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.