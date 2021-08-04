ADVERTISEMENT

COVID Vaccine | Stop Booster Shot: WHO, as Gap in Inoculation Rate Widens

We can't accept countries that have already used most of the global vaccine supply using even more of it: WHO head.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September. Image used for representation purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September, reported Reuters, citing WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, 4 August.

As per Reuters, the purpose of the move is to ensure that at least 10% of the population of every country is vaccinated, WHO the Director-Genera said.

This call to stop COVID-19 vaccine boosters comes as the gap between inoculation rates in wealthy and poor countries widens.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it."
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

American health regulators are reportedly still assessing the need for a booster dose.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

Also Read

In Rural Maharashtra, No Testing Kits or Oxygen Supply; COVID Care Centres Shut

In Rural Maharashtra, No Testing Kits or Oxygen Supply; COVID Care Centres Shut

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT