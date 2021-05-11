Is COVID Vaccine Research in India Failing Pregnant Women?

In the year 1977, a freak incident involving adverse reactions to Thalidomide, a sedative, led the US FDA to decide 'women of childbearing potential' should be excluded from vaccine trials because they were deemed to be too 'complex' and 'risky'.

Sixteen years and numerous pushbacks later, the US made it compulsory by law to include women in clinical research.

This was a major step in the history of women’s representation in medical research.

However, fast-forward to a few decades later, and the vestiges of this attitude towards 'women with child-bearing potential' still have a hold on medical research.

And unfortunately, this hasn't changed with the COVID vaccine research.