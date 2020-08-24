COVID Positive AYUSH Min Naik Suffers Drop in Oxygen Saturation

On 22 August, days after his Naik’s first round of plasma treatment, the Goa government had for the first time admitted to the critical nature of Naik’s case, reported The Indian Express.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told the media, “He (Naik)…virtually had gone into the doors of death and (has) come back.”

AYUSH minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday, 12 August tested positive for COVID-19.