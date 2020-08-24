COVID Positive AYUSH Min Naik Suffers Drop in Oxygen Saturation
A team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences are slated to visit Naik.
Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik suffered a drop in oxygen saturation on Monday, 24 August, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reportedly told ANI. A team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences are slated to visit Naik and decide if he should be shifted to Delhi for further treatment.
“Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik is admitted to Manipal Hospital for last 10 days. From today morning his oxygen saturation has dropped. A team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi will come here and decide on whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment.”Goa CM Pramod Sawant
BACKGROUND
On 22 August, days after his Naik’s first round of plasma treatment, the Goa government had for the first time admitted to the critical nature of Naik’s case, reported The Indian Express.
State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told the media, “He (Naik)…virtually had gone into the doors of death and (has) come back.”
AYUSH minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday, 12 August tested positive for COVID-19.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.