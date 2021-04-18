COVID-19: Universities of Kerala, Calicut, Others Postpone Exams
The decision comes following the direction of the Kerala Governor.
Several universities in Kerala have postponed exams that were to be held from April 19 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The decision was announced by Mahatma Gandhi University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady, Kerala University of Health Sciences, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Calicut University and University of Kerala on Sunday, following the direction of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities in the state.
Exams that were scheduled to be held from April 19 have been postponed until further notice, stated the universities. A section of parents and students had also reportedly raised demands to postpone exams in light of the rising COVID-19 infections.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier on Sunday written to the Kerala Governor to postpone exams, stating that many parents and students are concerned over the spread of COVID-19.
“I am pleased to say that I have had an excellent conversation with @KeralaGovernor Arif Mohd Khan, who heard me out sympathetically & has promised to consider the matter in his capacity as Chancellor/Visitor of all state universities. Irresponsible to conduct physical exams now,” Shashii Tharoor said in a tweet.
The state government has also decided to impose more restrictions. It is now mandatory to register events like weddings and house warming ceremonies. Details of public functions, including ceremonies like weddings and housewarming, should be registered on the 'COVID-19 jagratha portal' in advance.
