COVID-19: Universities of Kerala, Calicut, Others Postpone Exams

Exams that were scheduled to be held from April 19 have been postponed until further notice, stated the universities. A section of parents and students had also reportedly raised demands to postpone exams in light of the rising COVID-19 infections.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier on Sunday written to the Kerala Governor to postpone exams, stating that many parents and students are concerned over the spread of COVID-19.

“I am pleased to say that I have had an excellent conversation with @KeralaGovernor Arif Mohd Khan, who heard me out sympathetically & has promised to consider the matter in his capacity as Chancellor/Visitor of all state universities. Irresponsible to conduct physical exams now,” Shashii Tharoor said in a tweet.