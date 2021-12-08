COVID-19: India Records 8,439 New Cases, 195 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India recorded 8,439 new COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday, 8 December. The total active cases in the country stand at 93,733, which is the lowest in over 18 months.

On Tuesday, in view of the concern surrounding Omicron variant, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had called upon the administration to announce "additional" COVID vaccine doses for healthcare, frontline workers, and immunocompromised individuals.

Saying that it is scientifically evident that the Omicron cases will increase, the agency stated, "If we do not take adequate measures, we may have a massive third wave."