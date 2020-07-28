COVID-19: Mumbai Sero Survey Indicates High Prevalence in Slums

A Serological surveillance for SARS-CoV2 infection commissioned by NITI-Aayog, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has indicated higher exposure of the coronavirus in Mumbai's slums.

As a large cross-sectional survey in India, this study's aim was to estimate sero-prevalence in the population based on random sampling of the general population and health care workers.

In the first round 6936 samples from general population were collected from three wards (R-North, M-West and F-North) in slum and non-slum areas.

Abbott's Chemiluminescence assay (CLIA) tests kits were used to detect IgG antibodies against the coronavirus in the population.