For this Elderly Couple Stranded in Mumbai, Home is Far Away

A dream vacation gifted by their children turned into a nightmare for this senior citizen couple who at present are stranded in Mumbai due to the lockdown. Naseem Rajani, 60, and her husband Ali Rajani, 65, have been trying to reach their hometown, Yavatmal (700 kms from Mumbai) in Maharashtra, since a week. Despite carrying all required papers and permissions from the hospitals and authorities they have been made to return twice after reaching midway.

The Rajanis had left for Singapore on 13 March on a two-week long vacation. This was supposed to be a surprise gift from their daughter and son who reside in the USA.

“After reaching Singapore, everything was fine for three days. But on 18th we came to know that the Indian government has cancelled all international flights and we were asked to go back. We got a flight booked for the next day to Chennai, but even that was cancelled. There were other Indian passengers who were stranded at the airport just like us. We did not know what was going to happen to us,” says Naseem.