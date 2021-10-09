19,740 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; 248 Deaths Take Tally Past 4.5 Lakh

India on Saturday, 9 October reported 19,740 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's case tally to 3,39,35,309.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, as many as 23,070 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The country also saw 248 deaths during this period, which took the total death count to 4,50,375.

At present, the country has a total of 2,36,643 active cases and as many as 3,32,48,291 people have recovered from the virus so far. India has also vaccinated 79,12,202 people in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination count in the country to nearly 94 crores.