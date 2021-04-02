COVID Growth Rate Has Surpassed Records: Centre Warns 11 States

Taking note of the present situation due to the continuous deterioration of the COVID-19 scenario over the fortnight, the Cabinet Secretary pointed out that the current case growth rate of 6.8 percent in March 2021 had surpassed the previous record of 5.5 percent (June 2020).

The country also reported 5.5 percent growth rate in daily COVID deaths in this period. While India was reporting about 97,000 daily new COVID cases at the peak of the pandemic in September 2020, it has now reached the critical figure of 81,000 daily new cases.

In a detailed presentation, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the current trajectory of COVID cases in the states and UTs while Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare showed ways of effective behavioural change communication to instil Covid appropriate behaviour among the populace.

Niti Aayog member, Health, VK Paul emphasised the need for states to follow a protocol for sharing clinical and epidemiological data for more detailed study of the mutant strains of the coronavirus for genome sequencing.