India Sees 90k New COVID Cases in Massive Jump, Omicron Tally at 2,630
India reported 90,928 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a massive jump from the 58,097 cases on Wednesday.
The country has reported 325 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,85,401.
The country's Omicron tally stands at 2,630, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the highest number of cases.
India's first Omicron-related death was reported from Rajasthan, the Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday
Delhi reported 10,665 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 94 percent hike from Tuesday
Mumbai reported 15,166 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday
Several states have announced COVID curbs in light of the rise in cases
IIT, Guwahati Declared as a Containment Zone
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has been declared as a containment zone after 60 COVID-19 cases were detected on its campus.
Health Ministry Officials to Brief Election Commission on COVID Situation Today
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday will brief officials of Election Commission of India (ECI) over the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul will also be in attendance at the meeting.
Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur – are slated to go to polls this year, even as the country sees a rise of COVID-19.
Junior Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19.
2,630 Omicron cases have been confirmed in India so far, from 26 states and Union territories.
While Maharashtra has topped the chart 797 Omicron cases, Delhi has reported 465.
Puducherry reported its first two cases of Omicron on Thursday.
