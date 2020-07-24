COVID-19 Cases in US Cross 4 Million-Mark; Death Toll at 1.44 Lakh

The United States accounted for the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities as it crossed the 4 million-mark on Friday, 24 July, as per the Johns Hopkins University, news agency AFP reported.

While the total cases stood at 4,034,831, the death toll rose to 1,44,242 with at least 76,570 cases and 1,225 deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours.