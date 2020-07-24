COVID-19 Cases in US Cross 4 Million-Mark; Death Toll at 1.44 Lakh
While the total cases stood at 4,034,831, the death toll rose to 1,44,242.
The United States accounted for the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities as it crossed the 4 million-mark on Friday, 24 July, as per the Johns Hopkins University, news agency AFP reported.
While the total cases stood at 4,034,831, the death toll rose to 1,44,242 with at least 76,570 cases and 1,225 deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 6,31,000.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,439,456, while the fatalities rose to 6,31,926, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
Brazil came in the second place with 2,287,475 infections and 84,082 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third and is followed by Russia (793,720), South Africa (408,052), Peru (371,096), Mexico (370,712), Chile (334,683), the UK (298,721), Iran (284,034), Spain (270,166), Pakistan (269,191), Saudi Arabia (260,394), Italy (245,338), Turkey (223,315), Colombia (218,428), France (216,667), Bangladesh (216,110), Germany (204,881), Argentina (148,027), Canada (114,398), Qatar (108,244) and Iraq (102,226), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,639), Mexico (41,908), Italy (35,092), France (30,185), India (29,861), Spain (28,429), Iran (15,074), Peru (17,654) and Russia (12,873).
