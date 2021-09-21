26,115 Fresh COVID Cases, 252 Deaths in India; Active Cases at 3,09,575
Active cases constitute 0.92 percent of India's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.
India on Tuesday, 21 September, reported 26,115 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,35,04,534. The death toll increased by 252 to reach 4,45,385.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,09,575 active cases across the country, constituting 0.92 percent of the country's total positive cases. This is the lowest since March 2020, the government said.
A total of 3,27,49,574 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,469 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 97.75 percent, the highest since March 2020.
India has so far conducted 55.50 crore cumulative tests.
Meanwhile, 81,85,13,827 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. On Monday, 96,46,778 doses were given.
