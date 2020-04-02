Cops Attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar for 'Warning Not to Gather'

Local sources told The Quint that after receiving information about a public gathering at the pradhan's house, thana incharge at the Bhopa police station Lekhraj Singh had gone to the spot along with two other constables.

When the police tried to disperse people through dialogue, a group of men attacked them with iron rods and lathis, according to the Times of India report.

In a video post on Twitter by the Muzaffarnagar Police, SSP Akhilesh Yadav was seen as telling reporters that 'Nahar Singh and his two sons along with their wives are among those arrested by the police.'

Yadav also told reporters that the sub inspector injured in the incident has been referred to Meerut for further treatment. Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, reported ANI.