COVID-19 Cases at a School in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru Rise to 103
Almost all of them are asymptomatic, and only two have reported symptoms.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported from a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru rose to 103 on Monday, 6 December, the District Health Officer (DHO), Chikkamagaluru informed The Quint.
Of the 103 COVID-19 patients, 92 are students, nine are staff, and two are parents of the staff.
As per information gathered by The Quint, almost all of them are asymptomatic, and only two have reported symptoms.
The DHO also reportedly told ANI: "Samples will be sent for genome sequencing.”
Meanwhile
Meanwhile, a new cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected in Telangana, after 43 people at a medical college in Karimnagar tested positive for coronavirus.
Karimnagar District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Juveria told The News Minute that 33 students of the Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences have tested positive so far, while the remaining cases were among staff members associated with the college.
This is the latest among multiple COVID-19 clusters to be detected in the state, after Mahindra University and a few government-run residential schools.
(With inputs from ANI and The News Minute)
