COVID-19 Cases at a School in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru Rise to 103

The number of COVID-19 cases reported from a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru rose to 103 on Monday, 6 December, the District Health Officer (DHO), Chikkamagaluru informed The Quint.

Of the 103 COVID-19 patients, 92 are students, nine are staff, and two are parents of the staff.

As per information gathered by The Quint, almost all of them are asymptomatic, and only two have reported symptoms.

The DHO also reportedly told ANI: "Samples will be sent for genome sequencing.”