Urban India Very Optimistic of Normalcy by June: Ipsos Online Poll
According to an online global survey by market research firm Ipsos, Indian respondents turned out to be overwhelmingly optimistic about the coronavirus crisis ending and normalcy returning by June.
Up to 83 percent of urban Indians surveyed online by Ipsos are optimistic about normalcy returning by June 2020. These insights are from the results of an Ipsos survey of 28,000 people across 14 countries conducted from 2 to 4 April.
The respondents were people aged 18-74 in Canada and the United States and 16-74 in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. The survey was conducted online on the Global Advisor platform.
Survey Takeaways
- Among the countries where respondents were surveyed, India ranks fourth on optimism about the COVID-19 crisis ending and normalcy returning by June 2020.
- The top three markets most hopeful of recovery by June were Vietnam (92% of respondents optimistic), Brazil (85%) and Mexico (84%).
- The countries most pessimistic about recovery by June were Japan (19% of respondents optimistic), the UK (27%) and Australia (32%).
- Optimism over the coronavirus outbreak coming to an end in a few months, has actually declined in most countries surveyed by Ipsos since March.
In mid-March, majority of people in most countries surveyed believed the COVID-19 crisis was a relatively short-term crisis, which would be resolved by June, and life would return to normal. This optimism has continuously declined in about half the countries polled since March 12-14 as citizens appear to be settling in for the long haul.