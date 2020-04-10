Urban India Very Optimistic of Normalcy by June: Ipsos Online Poll

According to an online global survey by market research firm Ipsos, Indian respondents turned out to be overwhelmingly optimistic about the coronavirus crisis ending and normalcy returning by June.

Up to 83 percent of urban Indians surveyed online by Ipsos are optimistic about normalcy returning by June 2020. These insights are from the results of an Ipsos survey of 28,000 people across 14 countries conducted from 2 to 4 April.

The respondents were people aged 18-74 in Canada and the United States and 16-74 in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. The survey was conducted online on the Global Advisor platform.