India Scales New Peak, Sees 1.26 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in a Day

India on Thursday, 8 April, reported its highest-ever tally with 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The figure includes 59,258 discharges and 685 deaths.

The total case tally in India has now reached 1,29,28,574, including 1,18,51,393 total recoveries, 9,10,319 active cases and 1,66,862 deaths.

The number of people vaccinated so far stands at 9,01,98,673.

As India grapples with a second wave of the pandemic, several states have announced stricter measures and guidelines for COVID-appropriate behaviour, more containment zones and night curfews.